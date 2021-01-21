Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.71

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $4.44. Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 95,467 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of C$378.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

