Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $43.94 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $43.94 million and $7.42 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,477.78 or 1.00634466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00024684 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00337854 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.19 or 0.00588848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00162000 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002159 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001607 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.