Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.78. 2,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,391. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

