Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EADSY. Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 306,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

