Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report $12.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.82 million. Airgain posted sales of $13.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $48.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.74 million to $75.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million.

A number of analysts have commented on AIRG shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Airgain by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $228.67 million, a P/E ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.31.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.