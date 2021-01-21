Airgain Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,537% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

AIRG stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.67 million, a P/E ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Airgain by 196.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 152.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

