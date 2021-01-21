Akash Network (AKT) Reaches Market Cap of $55.35 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 86.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00005410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $55.35 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00125940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00072515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00283044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00068226 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Akash Network’s total supply is 117,439,999 coins and its circulating supply is 32,362,352 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

