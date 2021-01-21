Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Shares of AKBTY opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.