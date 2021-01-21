Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.71.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $30.18 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

