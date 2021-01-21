Alchemy Pay Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $905,263.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00283222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00089986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00034667 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

