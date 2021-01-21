Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $5.55 on Thursday, reaching $259.94. The company had a trading volume of 586,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,002,990. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $703.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.07 and a 200-day moving average of $267.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

