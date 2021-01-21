Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $265.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

