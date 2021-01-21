Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.91.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$37.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$30.40 and a 1-year high of C$47.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

