Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 362,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 101,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a market cap of $44.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

