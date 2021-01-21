ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Achieves Market Cap of $10,276.91

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 78.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $10,276.91 and $22,668.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00540881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00042251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.08 or 0.03961995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.