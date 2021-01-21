Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams Sells 1,600 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $58,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,660.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $744.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

