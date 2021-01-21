Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE ALLE opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

