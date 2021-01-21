Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

