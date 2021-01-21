ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) shares traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.49 and last traded at $65.49. 567,513 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 415,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

