Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Up 17.1%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s stock price was up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 6,027,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 1,775,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 87,012 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,193.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,858.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

