Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $7.30. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 1,349,935 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

