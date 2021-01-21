Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Barclays raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

