Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Up 10.9%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 6,418,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 4,539,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.