Alpha Coin Price Reaches $0.0001 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $4,439.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,890.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.01387715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.63 or 0.00578963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047785 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00179761 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002407 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

