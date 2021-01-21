Alpha Quark Token Market Capitalization Achieves $4.36 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00005719 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 5% against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00052617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00126423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00294266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00071628 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,250 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

Alpha Quark Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.