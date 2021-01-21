Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mathes Company Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,759.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,620.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,899.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

