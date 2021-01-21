Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Alphabet by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after purchasing an additional 121,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,899.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,759.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,620.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

