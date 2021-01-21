Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,899.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,759.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,620.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

