Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 27,765 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $1,675,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,492.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $63.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $130,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

