Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,053 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.58. 47,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,809. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44.

