Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $139.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $2,604,648.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,425.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,742,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,362,066. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

