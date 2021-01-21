Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 3,345 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 635,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,159,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of -602.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

