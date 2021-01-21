Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 586,823 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,146,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,970,000 after acquiring an additional 339,306 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB remained flat at $$110.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 29,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,213. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.