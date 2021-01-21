Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,517 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.12.

