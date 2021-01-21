Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 670,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,956,523. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

