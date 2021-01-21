Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 12,380 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $100.13. 287,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

