Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 864,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,813,000 after purchasing an additional 608,682 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.98. 683,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,778,375. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.