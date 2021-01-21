Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,263.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,176.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,171.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

