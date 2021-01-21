Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.42

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.42 and last traded at $110.42, with a volume of 8616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares in the company, valued at $50,578,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $397,551.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586 over the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ambarella by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Ambarella by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

