Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambev by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,773,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241,500 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $32,146,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ambev by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after buying an additional 6,286,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.92. 712,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,148,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

