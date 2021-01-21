AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $2.33

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.72. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 2,941,365 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $641.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $2,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 36.0% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 74.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

