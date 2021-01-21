American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

