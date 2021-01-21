American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $25.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,931,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 995,454 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

