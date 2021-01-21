American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,271. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

