American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Shares of AEP opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

