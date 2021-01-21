Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE COLD opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

