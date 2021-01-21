AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,340 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Mimecast worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 3rd. Summit Insights cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $381,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,000 shares of company stock worth $13,771,950. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.63, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

