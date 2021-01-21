AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,043 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.37% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 229,093 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,081 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $18,777,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $133.77 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

