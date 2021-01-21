AMI Asset Management Corp Has $36.80 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for 1.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.19% of Kansas City Southern worth $36,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $216.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $222.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average is $184.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.