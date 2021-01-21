AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after buying an additional 226,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.